US appeals court allows Trump control of National Guard in LA

US appeals court allows Trump control of National Guard in LA

WASHINGTON
US appeals court allows Trump control of National Guard in LA

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump could continue control of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a unanimous 38-page ruling, the three-judge panel said Trump's "failure to issue the federalization order directly 'through' the Governor of California does not limit his otherwise lawful authority to call up the National Guard."

Trump was within his rights when he ordered 4,000 members of the National Guard into service for 60 days to "protect federal personnel performing federal functions and to protect federal property," the judges wrote.

In a post to Truth Social Thursday night, Trump celebrated the decision calling it a "BIG WIN."

"All over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done," Trump wrote.

Last week, a lower court judge had ordered Trump to return control of the California National Guard to Newsom, saying the president's decision to deploy them to protest-hit Los Angeles was "illegal."

Trump also sent 700 US Marines to Los Angeles despite the objections of local officials, claiming that they had lost control of the "burning" city.

It was the first time since 1965 that a U.S. president deployed the National Guard over the wishes of a state governor.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

    Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

  2. Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

    Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

  3. Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

    Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

  4. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  5. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
Recommended
Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody
Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says

Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says
Israel says delayed Irans presumed nuclear program by two years

Israel says delayed Iran's presumed nuclear program by two years
Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
Israel warns of prolonged war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva
European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages
Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿