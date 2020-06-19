US actor praises Turkey’s efforts on refugees

  • June 19 2020 12:40:00

US actor praises Turkey’s efforts on refugees

ISTANBUL
US actor praises Turkey’s efforts on refugees

American actor and activist Matt Dillon, a guest of the International Migration Film Festival, has praised Turkey’s dedication and efforts towards migrants and refugees.

“Turkey is the country that helps refugees the most, especially those coming from Syria. She did a great job,” Dillon said in an online interview.

Known for his roles in films such as “Rumble Fish,” “Wild Things” and “Factotum,” Dillon became the first Hollywood star to visit the refugee camps in Myanmar’s Rakhine state where Rohingya Muslims lived in 2015.

“When we visited the camps, we saw what happened firsthand. There was great pain,” he said, adding that he wants to visit the world’s largest refugee camp, where more than 600,000 refugees live, in Bangladesh.

The actor, however, said that this visit was not possible at this stage only because of the pandemic.

Dillon, also a member of the board of directors of the International Refugee Organization, pointed out that, if given the chance, refugees want to pay for the aid.

The festival aims to stress that “migration has been a common story experienced by all nations throughout history” and to raise awareness on the issue as well, according to its organizers.

The festival, which is supported by Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and organized by the Interior Ministry, will end on June 21 with a closing ceremony.

international migration film festival,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

    Man jumps into sea after refusing to pay ‘hefty’ bill at restaurant

  2. Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

    Details of limited weekend curfews due to exams revealed by ministry

  3. Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

    Turkey-Greece: Everything is on the chessboard

  4. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews due to exams

  5. Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning

    Turkish foreign minister ‘disappointed’ with Germany’s travel warning
Recommended
Artificial reefs to be used in Istanbul to prevent troll fishing

Artificial reefs to be used in Istanbul to prevent troll fishing
Turkey opens more libraries in 2019

Turkey opens more libraries in 2019
People in Istanbul to be fined 900 Turkish Liras for not wearing mask

People in Istanbul to be fined 900 Turkish Liras for not wearing mask
Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker

Former PM Binali Yıldırım says he won’t run for parliament speaker
NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya

NATO to probe France-Turkey naval incident off Libya
Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy

Top court rules rights violation for jailed former HDP co-chair, ex-CHP deputy
WORLD Global virus death toll passes 450,000

Global virus death toll passes 450,000

The number of people killed by coronavirus worldwide passed 450,000 on June 18, after the toll doubled in just a month and a half, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1615 GMT.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets at $225.8 bln in April

Turkey's external assets hit $225.8 billion at the end of April, down 10.9% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on June 19. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe star Kruse unilaterally cancels contract

Fenerbahçe's German star Max Kruse declared he is "unilaterally" quitting the team, the Turkish football club said on June 18.