US 25 pct tariffs on heavy trucks start Nov 1

US 25 pct tariffs on heavy trucks start Nov 1

WASHINGTON
US 25 pct tariffs on heavy trucks start Nov 1

President Donald Trump said Monday that a steep U.S. tariff on imported heavy trucks would begin on Nov. 1, postponing the date that he initially threatened to impose such duties.

"Beginning Nov. 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25 percent ," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social site.

This is a monthlong delay from the Oct. 1 start date he vowed in an earlier social media post unveiling the new duty.

The Trump administration launched a so-called Section 232 probe into imports of trucks earlier this year to determine their effects of national security, setting the stage for Trump's announcement.

Trump has used such investigations, under the authority of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to impose tariffs on various imported goods — in efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish countries that he says are taking advantage of his country.

Analysts, however, have noted that the impact of tariffs on heavy trucks depends on whether there are exemptions from such vehicles made in Mexico and Canada.

"The U.S. sources 78 percent of heavy truck imports from Mexico and 15 percent from Canada," said Capital Economics economists Neil Shearing and Stephen Brown.

"A key question is whether there will be exemptions for USMCA-compliant products," they added in a note last month, referring to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

This is unclear for now, they said, flagging that product-specific tariffs — with the exemption of auto parts — do not necessarily contain exemptions for goods entering the United States under the North American trade pact.

"If there's no USMCA exemption, then Mexico will be most heavily affected by the large truck tariffs," they said.

Trump's sector-specific national security tariffs are seen as being on firmer legal ground than some of his other levies, which rely on emergency economic powers to target entire economies.

The latter tariffs have been challenged in court, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in the case next month.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil
Gold tops $4,000 for first time as traders pile into safe haven

Gold tops $4,000 for first time as traders pile into safe haven
Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas

Türk Telekom inaugurated major SPP investment in Sivas
Türkiye-US energy ties deepen with nuclear pact, long-term LNG deal

Türkiye-US energy ties deepen with nuclear pact, long-term LNG deal
Türkiyes TEİAŞ, World Bank sign $750 mln loan deal for power grid upgrade

Türkiye's TEİAŞ, World Bank sign $750 mln loan deal for power grid upgrade
5G to usher in faster speeds, sector transformations

5G to usher in faster speeds, sector transformations
German factory orders decline in August, despite expectations

German factory orders decline in August, despite expectations
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿