Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination

  • September 14 2021 07:00:00

Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination

VAN
Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination

Forty-five Urartian-era urns (the vessels in which the ashes of the dead were put) have been unearthed in the necropolis of Çavuştepe Castle, located in the Gürpınar district of the eastern province of Van.

The urns that have been found during the excavations in the castle, built by the Urartian King Sarduri II in 750 B.C., and the necropolis in its northern part, provide new information about the burial customs and lifestyle of the Urartians.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the head of the excavations, Professor Rafet Çavuşoğlu, said that they carry out excavations every year in the necropolis of Çavuştepe Castle, which was unearthed in 2017.

Stating that the urns, an important burial tradition in the Urartians, will be examined, Çavuşoğlu said: “The most important find of the excavations this year is the urns. After the corpse was burned, it was put in an urn with all the remaining bone tissue and ashes and buried next to the grave. We have found 45 urns so far.”

Noting that the studies gave new information about the Urartian period, Çavuşoğlu said: “Holes were made on the surfaces of these urns for the soul to enter and leave the urns. We can officially call this place an urn field. From the material, we can easily say that these were used 2,750 years ago in the Urartian period. We will examine the urns in detail in a laboratory. The results will provide us with important information.”

Urns found in Çavuştepe Castle under examination

Turkey, Urartu,

WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  2. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  3. Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

    Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

  4. No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

    No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

  5. AKP’s social media regulation won’t restrict freedom of expression: Minister

    AKP’s social media regulation won’t restrict freedom of expression: Minister
Recommended
Rare artifacts under protection at Şanlıurfa Museum

Rare artifacts under protection at Şanlıurfa Museum
Istanbul’s first-ever Chamber Music Festival coming soon

Istanbul’s first-ever Chamber Music Festival coming soon
Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic

Pets enjoy some pampering in Palestinian clinic
Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın

Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın
Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile
Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute

Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute
WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken beat back criticism of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 13 at a contentious congressional hearing where at least two Republicans called on him to resign.

ECONOMY Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Tens of boats, yachts and camper vans will be exhibited at the Marmara Boat Show that will be held together with the Camping, Caravan and Nature Sports Fair in Istanbul between Sept. 18 and 26.

SPORTS In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

Love of football has brought together many a family, but a football game in Turkey’s capital has taken that shared love of sports to a new level.