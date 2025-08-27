Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to 'act civilized'

BEIRUT

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, left, speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. deputy special envoy for Middle East peace Morgan Ortagus, after they and other U.S. senators met with the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack told Lebanese journalists at a press conference at the country's presidential palace on Tuesday to "act civilized", sparking outcry and calls for an apology.

As journalists shouted questions after the U.S. delegation's meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Barrack stepped up to the podium in the packed room and said: "We're going to have a different set of rules... please be quiet for a moment."

"The moment that this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," he said.

"Act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what's happening in the region," added Barrack, who is U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria and has recently been leading talks with Lebanese officials.

The Lebanese presidency in a statement on X expressed regret at "remarks made inadvertently from its podium by one of its guests", affirming its appreciation for the journalists and media representatives.

Information Minister Paul Morcos in a statement also expressed regret at the remarks "by a member of the foreign delegation towards media representatives at the presidential palace".

The photojournalists' syndicate called Barrack's comments "a direct insult" that set "a serious and totally unacceptable precedent".

In a statement, it demanded "an immediate and public apology", rejecting attempts to "downplay the seriousness of what happened or let it pass without accountability".

The press editors' syndicate also called for "a public statement of apology" and floated a boycott of the envoy's future visits and meetings.

The union of journalists in Lebanon said Barrack's remarks were "a reflection of an unacceptable arrogance in dealing with the media" and also called for an official apology.

Ibrahim Musawi, a lawmaker from the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and head of parliament's media committee, called the remarks "a blatant insult" and urged the government to "summon the U.S. ambassador and reprimand her".

Barrack cancels scheduled tour of southern Lebanon

Barrack canceled his scheduled tour of the southern Lebanese towns of Khiam and Tyre on Wednesday, local media said.

The state news agency NNA, however, did not provide any details about the reason for canceling the trip.

Barrack had arrived in Marjayoun aboard a helicopter on Wednesday morning. Details on the agenda of his visit were not immediately available.

The Lebanese army was deployed in the vicinity of Francois Hajj Barracks and at the northern entrance of Khiam town to secure the US envoy’s visit.

Barrack, on his visit to Lebanon, is accompanied by US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham, as well as Congressman Joe Wilson.