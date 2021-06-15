'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'

ANKARA

Updating the 1995 Customs Union will improve the trade and economic relations between Turkey and the European Union, and will offer economic benefits for both parties, the Turkish trade minister said on June 15.

After Monday meetings with Valdis Dombrovskis, a senior vice president in the EU Commission, and Paolo Gentiloni, a commission member responsible for the economy, Mehmet Muş spoke in a news conference at the Permanent Delegation of Turkey to the EU on Tuesday.

There is a strong decisiveness in the EU side for boosting the trade relations with Turkey, Muş noted.

Turkey is always on the side of the international cooperation for the peace of humanity, he added, and said Turkish-EU bilateral cooperation in the resolution of global and regional issues will be beneficial for both sides.

It is more important than ever to develop cooperation between Turkey and the EU in an era when uncertainties in the world trade and economy in recent years, along with the pandemic, have caused global economic and social problems, the minister underlined.

Referring to the EU's protective measures in steel imports from Turkey, Muş stressed that the EU should take steps under the partnership and in favor of Turkey.



