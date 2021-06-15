'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'

  • June 15 2021 15:56:00

'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'

ANKARA
Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties

Updating the 1995 Customs Union will improve the trade and economic relations between Turkey and the European Union, and will offer economic benefits for both parties, the Turkish trade minister said on June 15. 

After Monday meetings with Valdis Dombrovskis, a senior vice president in the EU Commission, and Paolo Gentiloni, a commission member responsible for the economy, Mehmet Muş spoke in a news conference at the Permanent Delegation of Turkey to the EU on Tuesday.

There is a strong decisiveness in the EU side for boosting the trade relations with Turkey, Muş noted.

Turkey is always on the side of the international cooperation for the peace of humanity, he added, and said Turkish-EU bilateral cooperation in the resolution of global and regional issues will be beneficial for both sides.

It is more important than ever to develop cooperation between Turkey and the EU in an era when uncertainties in the world trade and economy in recent years, along with the pandemic, have caused global economic and social problems, the minister underlined.

Referring to the EU's protective measures in steel imports from Turkey, Muş stressed that the EU should take steps under the partnership and in favor of Turkey.

ECONOMY Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties

'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

    Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  2. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  3. No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

    No unsolvable issues in Turkey-US ties: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

    Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

  5. Turkey no longer 'incapable' in foreign policy: Bahçeli

    Turkey no longer 'incapable' in foreign policy: Bahçeli
Recommended
Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe

Green hydrogen could be new player in Turkey’s exports to Europe
Turkeys budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May

Turkey's budget balance posts $880 mln deficit in January-May
Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May

Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May
Turkeys current account posts $1.71 bln gap in April

Turkey's current account posts $1.71 bln gap in April
Reducing gas imports with discovery big success for Turkey: Expert

Reducing gas imports with discovery 'big success' for Turkey: Expert
Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months
WORLD Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canada Muslims

Canada is pressing terrorism charges against a man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with a pickup truck, prosecutors said on June 14, in an attack denounced as "terrorist" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ECONOMY Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties

'Updating Customs Union will boost trade Turkey-EU trade ties'

Updating the 1995 Customs Union will improve the trade and economic relations between Turkey and the European Union, and will offer economic benefits for both parties, the Turkish trade minister said on June 15. 
SPORTS Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page said he could make alterations for his side’s second Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey in Baku.