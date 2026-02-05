Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

ISTANBUL
Up to 20 year-prison terms sought for İmamoğlu over espionage claims

Prosecutors in Istanbul have sought up to 20 years in prison and a political ban for Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges of political espionage, months after the mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was arrested in a separate corruption probe.

The indictment, finalized on Feb. 4, alleges that sensitive data belonging to the Istanbul Municipality, including residents’ personal information, was transferred to a database and made available to foreign intelligence services.

Prosecutors claimed that businessman Hüseyin Gün was in contact with İmamoğlu’s campaign director, Necati Özkan, and relayed analytical assessments obtained through these means to Özkan.

The prosecution also alleged that the 2019 local elections were manipulated “by shaping public perception” in favor of then-candidate İmamoğlu.

According to a report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), prosecutors said that 85 million Turkish Liras were withdrawn from bank accounts belonging to Gün, who is described in the indictment as having no commercial activity.

In the 160-page indictment, prosecutors sought prison sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years, along with political bans, for İmamoğlu, his campaign director Özkan, journalist Merdan Yanardağ and Gün on charges of “political espionage.”

A significant portion of the indictment was based on digital materials, correspondence and testimony provided by Gün, who is seeking to benefit from effective remorse provisions. Messages obtained from Gün’s phone were presented as the main evidence of the alleged espionage activities.

The indictment accused Gün of maintaining contacts with senior figures in British, U.S. and Israeli intelligence services. In this case as well, the court issued a detention order for İmamoğlu.

İmamoğlu has been jailed pending trial since March 2025 on allegations of bribery and bid rigging, as part of a broader crackdown targeting CHP-run municipalities. Since last year, several CHP mayors have been arrested on corruption-related charges.

In the latest development, prosecutors launched a bribery investigation into the CHP-led Buca Municipality in the western province of İzmir, issuing detention orders for 28 suspects, including the municipality’s director of licensing and inspections. Authorities have so far detained 25 of the suspects.

claims,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

    Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

  2. Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

    Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

  3. France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

    France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

  4. Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

    Brother of Israel's Shin Bet chief indicted in Gaza smuggling case

  5. Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

    Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Recommended
Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay

Türkiye to call on EU to launch talks for upgrading customs union without delay
Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional disaster

Erdoğan says US-Iran tensions risk regional 'disaster'
Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments

Greek PM due in Türkiye on Feb 11 to discuss ties, regional developments
Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check

Turkish-German train conductor dies after assault during ticket check
‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

‘Vakfıkebir bread’ steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid
WORLD France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its absolute priority

France tells Syria anti-ISIL fight is its 'absolute priority'

France's foreign minister said Thursday that sustaining the fight against ISIL is an "absolute priority" for Paris, after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.
ECONOMY Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trumps election

Bitcoin under $70,000 for first time since Trump's election

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, extended its price slump Thursday to trade under $70,000 for the first time since Donald Trump's presidential election victory in November 2024.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿