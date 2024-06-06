'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee

'Up to 100' feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee

HARTUM
Up to 100 feared dead in Sudan village attack: activist committee

A paramilitary attack on a central Sudan village has killed "up to 100" people, a local pro-democracy activists' committee said Thursday.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, attacked the village of Wad al-Noura in al-Jazira state "in two waves" with heavy artillery on Wednesday, said the Madani Resistance Committee.

They said the feared paramilitary "invaded the village", causing widespread displacement and dozens of casualties.

"Up to 100 people were killed," said the committee, one of hundreds of similar grassroots groups across Sudan, adding that they were "waiting for a confirmed toll of the dead and injured."

On social media, the committee shared footage of what they said was a "mass grave" in the public square, showing rows of white shrouds laid out in a courtyard.

In a little over a year, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, including up to 15,000 in a single West Darfur town.

The war's overall death toll, however, remains unclear, with some estimates of up to "150,000", according to U.S. special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello.

The RSF has repeatedly laid siege to and attacked entire villages across Sudan, particularly in the agricultural state of Al-Jazira.

In a statement Thursday, the RSF said it had attacked three army camps in the Wad al-Noura area, and clashed with the enemy "outside the city."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
NATO chief says no immediate military threat against alliance

NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source
Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order

Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order
Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early
Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14

Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14
Kremlin says France ready for direct role in Ukraine

Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿