UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said it is concerning for the international system that the U.N. cannot protect its personnel from Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, urging the global body to act against Tel Aviv.

“The image of the U.N., which cannot even protect its own personnel, is a source of shame and concern for the international system,” Erdoğan said in remarks after a cabinet meeting.

"Indeed, we also wonder what the U.N. Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," he added.

Saying the “fire Israel has lit” has been spreading to the region, Erdoğan reiterated that he had been warning about Israel's ambitions.

Yet, Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon have once again demonstrated how valid the concerns are,” he added.

According to the U.N. in Lebanon, Israeli tanks burst into its base on Sunday, the latest of Israeli violations against peacekeeping forces.

"The Israeli government's audacity to attack and threaten the UNIFIL is sufficient proof of the seriousness of the situation for those whose eyes are still open,” the Turkish leader said.

He said the Security Council merely watches Israel's acts of the “banditry” against the U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling it “impotence.”

Erdoğan said another urgent issue that has been monitored closely is the decrease in the amount of aid reaching Gaza following the Israeli control of the Rafah border crossing.

"Israel is attempting to obstruct aid by terrorizing the U.N. refugee agency (UNRWA), which is conducting significant activities in the region. Before the winter season arrives, we are making every effort to deliver aid to the needy people of Gaza,” he said.

Türkiye is also evacuating its citizens in Lebanon in response to increasing air and ground attacks by Israel, Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara has delivered 300 tons of aid to the region and evacuated a total of 966 people from Beirut.

He said the evacuation operations will continue “as long as there is need and demand.”

Erdoğan reiterated that Israel would not stop its attacks as long as the U.S. and Europe support it “unconditionally.”

Israel continues its air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza.

Defense industry sales

Stressing that Türkiye is at the top in the number of drone and combat drone sales, Erdoğan said last year 65 percent of global sales in this field were carried out by Turkish defense industry companies.

“In 2023, our defense exports reached the figure of $5.6 billion. Türkiye's defense and aerospace products, export revenues increased by 12.2 percent in the January-September period compared to the same period last year. Thus, our exports exceeded $6 billion with an increase of 10.4 percent on an annual basis,” the president said.

Relations with Balkans, Turkic world

Commenting on his recent visits to Serbia and Albania, Erdoğan said Türkiye enhanced bilateral ties and a total of 15 agreements were signed with both countries.

He expressed gratitude to the leaders of both countries for their hospitality, adding that Türkiye will further its cooperation with other countries in the Balkans and will continue visits in the coming period.

The Turkish president another critical region is the Turkic world, where they are united in sorrow and joy.

Erdoğan said relations with the Turkic world within the Organization of Turkic States are constantly developing and flourishing.

He also congratulated Turkish-American economist Daron Acemoğlu for winning the Nobel Prize.