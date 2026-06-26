‘Unprecedented spike’ in new synthetic drugs: UN watchdog

‘Unprecedented spike’ in new synthetic drugs: UN watchdog

VIENNA
‘Unprecedented spike’ in new synthetic drugs: UN watchdog

Drug use around the world is rising, including a worrying increase of new potent and dangerous synthetic drugs, a U.N. watchdog warned on June 26.


An estimated 331 million people used a drug in 2024, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its 2026 World Drug Report.


This is 6.2 percent of the global population aged 15-64, an increase from 5.2 percent in 2014.


Cannabis remained the most popular drug globally in 2024, followed by opioids, amphetamines, cocaine and ecstasy, the UNODC said.


But novel synthetic opioids such as fentanyls, nitazenes and orphines, sought as a heroin substitute, have become increasingly available.


“We have seen an unprecedented spike in new types of drugs on the market, and worryingly, some are more potent or dangerous than before,” UNODC head Monica Juma said in a statement.


Drug producers kept coming up with new synthetic drugs “in attempts to skirt regulations and avoid detection,” the agency said.


Drug seizures in 2024 revealed “five times more drug types” than before 2000, it added.


The global opium and heroin market was still heavily affected by the ban on poppy cultivation introduced by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2022, the report said.
This has made drug dealers look for synthetic alternatives like fentanyls.


“A turn away from plant-based opiates toward synthetics could cause a permanent shift in the global opioid market, with ramifications on how these drugs are used and the harms therein,” the UNODC said.

warning ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

    Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

  2. Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

    Four convicted over fatal hotel pesticide poisoning

  3. Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

    Erdoğan announces new financing support for exporters

  4. Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

    Erdoğan vows stronger backing for police, security forces

  5. Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

    Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Recommended
Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington
Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 160 captured soldiers each
Israel moves to officially recognize 1915 events as genocide

Israel moves to officially recognize 1915 events as genocide
Iran insists on maintaining a chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz

Iran insists on maintaining a chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz
EU to refuse military-age Ukrainian men refugee protection

EU to refuse military-age Ukrainian men refugee protection
France pledges 130 mln euros to cool schools

France pledges 130 mln euros to cool schools
WORLD Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel, US sign trilateral framework agreement in Washington

Lebanon, Israel and the United States on Friday signed a trilateral framework agreement aimed at paving the way for a peace deal between the two long-time Middle East adversaries.

ECONOMY Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿