Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

ANTARCTICA
Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins have been spotted in new satellite imagery.

Emperor penguins, considered “near threatened” with extinction, are the world’s largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.

At least some emperor penguins are moving their colonies as melting ice from climate change threatens breeding grounds, according to research released on Jan. 24.

One penguin colony near Halley Bay appears to have moved around 30 kilometers to the east, said Peter Fretwell, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey. He said unstable conditions beginning in 2016 had made the old location perilous.

“Emperor penguins have taken it upon themselves to try to find more stable sea ice,” he said.

The four newly found colonies likely existed for many years, but scientists hadn't previously spotted them, said Fretwell. They are mostly small colonies, with less than 1,000 breeding pairs each, he said. Scientists currently know of 66 emperor penguin colonies.

The newly spotted colonies don't greatly change overall population estimates - currently less than around 300,000 breeding pairs - but they help scientists understand where penguins might be moving, said Fretwell.

It's unclear if any of the newly identified colonies could be breakaway groups from other larger colonies, said Daniel Zitterbart, a penguin researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who was not involved in the study.

But it's clear the breeding sites are in flux and a warming world means more "penguins will be on the move,” he said.

Antarctica ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

    UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from Maestro

NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'
Fans outraged by Barbie snubs

Fans outraged by Barbie snubs
US scientist brew up a storm by offering Britain advice on making tea

US scientist brew up a storm by offering Britain advice on making tea
Bangkokian cuisine on the rise with prominent chefs

Bangkokian cuisine on the rise with prominent chefs
British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures

British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures
Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home

Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home
WORLD UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

The U.N. top court on Friday ordered Israel to allow humanitarian access in Gaza, handing down a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿