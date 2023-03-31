University entrance exams to be held in quake-hit provinces

ANKARA
Following the reopening of schools in many districts in the quake zone, a decision has been taken to also conduct university entrance exams in the southern quake-hit provinces of Hatay, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, Student Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM) President Bayram Ali Ersoy has announced.

Making a statement on the issue, Ersoy said that after the devastating quakes, the structures in the region were severely damaged and that they had decided not to hold the exams there in order to determine the safety of the surviving buildings.

After the Education Ministry resumed education in the region and after the detailed examinations, ÖSYM decided to start the exam practice again in the four provinces in the quake zone, Ersoy added.

In case the demand is above the capacity in the region exceeds, students can appear in the entrance exams from anywhere in Türkiye, Ersoy said, noting that they will ensure students hold exams safely.

The university entrance exams will be attended by approximately 3.5 million people in the southern provinces of Hatay, Malatya, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman.

According to Ersoy’s statement, people who want to take the exam will be able to choose five provinces of their choice. Candidates will be able to take the exam in one of their preferred exam centers.

“We are making a meticulous effort to avoid any disruption,” Ersoy noted.

Meanwhile, speaking recently, Council of Higher Education (YÖK) head Erol Özvar stated that they will review the online education decision in April and said that if the conditions become favorable, they will consider switching to a hybrid option, which ensures both regular and online education to students.

“As the Council of Higher Education, our first priority is to rapidly return to the normal state of our higher education system,” Özvar said.

earthquake, Turkish,

