Universities to warn students about IBAN-linked fraud schemes

ANKARA
Türkiye’s higher education authority has instructed all universities to cooperate with public prosecutors to raise awareness among students about legal risks and growing fraud schemes, particularly those involving the misuse of bank accounts.

 

According to a circular sent by the Higher Education Council (YÖK), recent years have seen a notable rise in fraud cases carried out through the use of IBAN numbers, a trend that has increasingly affected university students and young people.

 

Investigations conducted by Chief Public Prosecutors’ Offices have revealed that many students become involved without fully understanding the legal and criminal consequences of their actions. In numerous cases, students allowed third parties to use their personal bank accounts — often in exchange for small payments or promises of quick financial gain — believing the practice to be harmless.

 

Prosecutors note that criminal organizations frequently exploit the vulnerability, using students’ accounts to launder money obtained from fraud, cybercrime or other illicit activities, thereby concealing the true source of the funds.

 

Such cases have, in some instances, resulted in students facing criminal charges, detention or imprisonment, despite claims of good faith.

 

YÖK underlined that the issue is not solely a judicial matter but also a preventive and educational responsibility aimed at protecting university youth from being unknowingly drawn into criminal networks.

 

Under the planned collaboration, universities will hold voluntary seminars, briefings, and awareness-raising events on campus to help students identify legal risks before they become involved in criminal matters.

