Universities to remain closed for spring term

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey on March 26 announced that the universities will be closed for the spring term, except for digital and remote education, due to the coronavirus.

Yekta Saraş, the head of the Council of Higher Education, said the programs, courses and practical courses, that can not be offered through digital and remote education, will be offered in summer.

Saraç stressed there will be no face-to-face classes at universities during the spring term, while the university entrance exam will be held on July 25-26.

He noted that this applies to all levels of education and training, including undergraduate, associate and postgraduate programs.

"We never want to be negligent about this," Saraç said.

The students should not worry about the exam, since it will be in the same framework of the previous ones, he added.

Earlier on March 25, Turkey also announced that it would extend the closure of schools in the country until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Ziya Selçuk announced after a meeting of a science council that education would continue with online and broadcast lessons, adding that make-up classes would also be held.

Selçuk also said that high school and university entrance tests could be postponed in a future decision.