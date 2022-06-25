UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  • June 25 2022 07:00:00

UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

ISTANBUL
UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

UNESCO, which published a report stating that the risk of a significant tsunami in Mediterranean coastal cities in the next 30 years is almost 100 percent, has added Istanbul to the list of cities under tsunami risk.

According to the U.K. daily Guardian, it was stated in the report that Cannes and Marseille from France, Alexandria from Egypt, Istanbul and Chipiona from Spain were cities at risk of a tsunami.

“The risk of tsunami is underestimated in most areas, including the Mediterranean,” UNESCO’s senior tsunami expert Bernardo Aliaga said, adding that there are still gaps in preparedness and efforts are being made to establish 12 tsunami-warning centers within the scope of preparation.

According to Tayfun Kahraman, the head of the Earthquake Risk Management Department of the municipality, a tsunami was not a reality in Türkiye for a long time.

“However, the earthquake in İzmir [that happened on Oct. 30, 2020] reminded us of it,” Kahraman said.

Microzoning is a tactical planning tool that can create flexibility in zoning plans and define unique conditions for a specific site.

Kahraman said, as a precaution against tsunami, microzoning activities continue in five districts in Istanbul.

“The Anatolian side [of Istanbul] has been completed. On the European side, we have some deficiencies in the Beylikdüzü district, but we will overcome them,” he said.

The expert also pointed out that an early warning system will be on the move before a tsunami and the system was designed jointly with Kandilli Earthquake Observatory Center and Istanbul’s gas distribution company, İGDAŞ, an affiliate of the metropolitan municipality.

According to data obtained by the expert, some 17 out of the city’s all 39 districts could be affected by the tsunami.

Until now, a total of 100 tsunami signs have been installed in these 17 coastal districts.

“We also have some estimations for some 961 neighborhoods of the province,” he added.

“Landslide activities for our districts in landslide areas are fully accessible to Istanbul residents,” he said. “Microzoning activities that will form a basis for planning in Istanbul will be completely finished in 2024.”

One of the deadliest earthquakes in history occurred in Portugal in 1755, creating a tsunami 6 meters high in Lisbon, the capital city, and Cádiz, Spain. Approximately 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquake, and then the loss increased with fires and tsunami.

After an earthquake in Istanbul on Sept.14, 1509, many houses were submerged in the Galata neighborhood due to the tsunami.

TURKEY President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

MOST POPULAR

  1. UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

    UNESCO warns Istanbul of tsunami

  2. Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

    Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

  3. Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

    Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

  4. Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

    Greece to spend 190 mln euros to enlarge Crete Naval Base

  5. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

President Erdoğan, Swedish PM discuss NATO membership bid

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage

Türkiye’s spy agency captures Greek citizen over espionage
Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Marmaris wildfire completely under control: Minister

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash

Funeral ceremony held for Turks killed in Italy chopper crash
Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy

Türkiye, UK two big powers on fringe of Europe: Envoy
Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’

Pamuk praises change of country’s official name to ‘Türkiye’
Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling

Father of killed woman cries out against court ruling
WORLD Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukraine forced to cede key battleground city

Ukrainian forces prepared on June 24 to retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce fighting, a setback that could pave the way for Russia to seize a larger swath of eastern Ukraine.
ECONOMY Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Leave time for disruptions, says Europe airports chief

Arrive early, that’s the advice from the European airports chief to passengers faced with disruption this summer as the air travel industry struggles to meet surging demand after the pandemic.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.