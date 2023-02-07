UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

ADANA
The United Nations’ cultural agency says it is conducting a preliminary survey of damage to heritage sites in the earthquake-hit areas, with an aim to help rapidly secure and stabilize them. The Paris-based UNESCO is “particularly concerned about the situation in the ancient city of Aleppo” in Syria, which is on the agency's list of endangered World Heritage.

“Significant damage has been noted in the citadel. The western tower of the old city wall has collapsed and several buildings in the souks have been weakened,” the statement said.

In Türkiye, UNESCO said it was saddened by the news of the collapse of several buildings at the Gaziantep Fortress and Hevsel Gardens, a World Heritage site which goes back to ancient Greek and Roman times.

