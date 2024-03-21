UNESCO-recognized Turkish artist to compile 7,000 Çini designs in book

KÜTAHYA

A UNESCO-recognized "Çini" artist hailing from Türkiye’s western province of Kütahya, will immortalize nearly 7,000 intricate patterns into comprehensive books, he says.

Çini is a traditional Turkish art form of ceramic tile painting, involving the decoration of ceramic surfaces with intricate and distinctive patterns and designs using colorful glazes.

Hamza Üstünkaya, honored with the Living Human Treasure title by UNESCO, has dedicated his life to preserving and advancing the traditional art of çini-making, inherited from his father.

A Living Human Treasure is a person who holds an exceptional level of expertise and proficiency in the knowledge and techniques necessary for preserving or reviving specific elements of intangible cultural heritage, according to UNESCO.

Describing çini art as "roses blooming in the fire," the 77-year-old master emphasized the profound depth, creativity and complexity involved in the craft, noting "While making tiles, one is immersed in thoughts. It is a work that gives pleasure while making and excites when it comes out of the kiln."

"Çini is a pleasure for the eye," Üstünkaya said, "The symmetry, color and pattern of our Kütahya çini are abundant." The artform is characterized by geometric shapes and floral motifs that often adorn architectural elements in mosques and palaces, and, on a smaller scale, decorative elements in households.

Asserting that each tile takes meticulous craftsmanship, Üstünkaya said that there were not many people doing this kind of work left today.

"I have been drawing original patterns for our tile for about 33 years," Üstünkaya shared.

Expressing his dedication to innovation and excellence, Üstünkaya revealed his ambitious vision to revolutionize çini design, emphasizing the uniqueness and potential impact of his original patterns.

With plans to compile his designs into volumes, he anticipates that the patterns will captivate audiences worldwide and elevate the profile of Kütahya’s unique tile art.

Based on his estimates, there are sufficient patterns to fill 17 to 20 books. "These patterns are nowhere else," he says.

Reflecting on his unexpected journey to international acclaim, Üstünkaya said, "While I was working in my studio, a delegation came, they said they wanted to give me this award and I learned about it in the presence of the undersecretary. I was excited."

Despite his growing recognition, the artisan remains grounded in commitment to his craft and community.