Unemployment rate ticks up to 8.6 percent in June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.6 percent in June 2025, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 30.

The number of unemployed individuals aged 15 and over increased by 52,000, reaching 3.05 million.

The unemployment rate among men was 7.1 percent, while it stood at 11.4 percent for women.

Youth unemployment (ages 15–24) saw a sharper rise, climbing from 15.6 percent in May to 16.2 percent last month, with male youth unemployment at 12.3 percent and female youth unemployment at 23.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the employment rate declined slightly to 48.9 percent, down 0.1 points from May.

The total number of employed persons fell by 18,000, totaling 32.45 million. The employment rate for men was 66.2 percent and for women was 31.9 percent.

Labor force participation remained steady at 53.5 percent, with 35.5 million people classified as part of the labor force. Participation among men was 71.3 percent, while for women it was 36 percent, according to TÜİK data.