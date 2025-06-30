Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent in May

ANKARA
The unemployment rate in Türkiye was 8.4 percent in May, down 0.2 percentage points from April, official figures showed on June 30.

The number of unemployed persons – aged 15 years old and over – decreased by 69,000 to 2.97 million month-on-month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Unemployment was estimated at 6.5 percent for men and 11.9 percent for women.

The youth unemployment rate, meanwhile, was 15.4 percent last month, falling slightly from 15.7 percent in April, according to TÜİK.

The youth jobless rate for men and women was 11 percent and 23.5 percent in May, respectively.

The number of employed people in the country was 32.5 million last month, rising from 32.4 million in the previous month.

There were 35.49 million people in the labor force, up from 35.46 million in April.

The labor participation rate was 53.5 percent in May, unchanged from April, showed the official numbers.

The employment rate was 49 percent in May, rising slightly from 48.9 percent in the previous month.

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
