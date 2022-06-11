Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

  • June 11 2022 07:00:00

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

ANKARA
Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Turkey’s unemployment rate increased slightly by 0.1 percent from March to stand at 11.3 percent in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 10.

The number of unemployed rose by 65,000 to 3.85 million people, data from TÜİK showed.

The unemployment rate was 9.7 percent for men and 14.5 percent for women in April.

The labor force participation rate improved from 52.4 percent in March to 53.1 percent, with the number of people in the country’s labor force standing at 34.2 million.

The unemployment rate among the youth - aged between 15 and 24 - declined from 20.8 percent to 20 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the average weekly working time increased by 0.2 hours from March to 45.1 hours, TÜİK also said.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicted in its latest edition of the economic outlook report released earlier that the unemployment rate in Turkey will be 11.8 percent in 2022 and 2023.

The organization upgraded its economic growth forecast for the Turkish economy for 2022 from a previous 3.3 percent to 3.7 percent while cutting its estimate for next year from 3.9 percent to 3 percent.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April
MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

    COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

  2. Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

    Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

  3. Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

    Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

  4. Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

    Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

  5. Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea

    Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea
Recommended
Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks

Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Turkish Airlines serves over 24 million passengers in January-May

Turkish Airlines serves over 24 million passengers in January-May
Cap on home rents temporary measure, reiterates minister

Cap on home rents temporary measure, reiterates minister
Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry
German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps
WORLD Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

The search for a helicopter which disappeared in Italy with seven people on board intensified on June 10 after the weather improved, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service told AFP.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Turkey’s unemployment rate increased slightly by 0.1 percent from March to stand at 11.3 percent in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 10.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”