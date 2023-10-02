UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters

UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters

BALIKESİR
UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has initiated a project to combat the invasion of predatory Atlantic starfish in Turkish seas, including the Marmara and Black Sea, posing a threat to marine biodiversity.

UNDP’s scientific research has revealed that due to the proliferation of Atlantic starfish across the entire Mediterranean, these invasive species have rapidly grown and seamlessly adapted to the environment along the Turkish coastlines. Notably, it was underscored that these starfish consume mussels, a crucial marine resource in Türkiye’s coastal areas.

In an effort to assist Türkiye in addressing this threat, the UNDP has collaborated with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate. The "Marine Invasive Alien Species Project" has been initiated with a financial support of $3.3 million provided by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

To draw attention to this invasive species and raise awareness, a starfish collection event was organized in the Marmara Sea.

Local divers participated in a small-scale tournament, competing to collect starfish from the shores of the Marmara Islands, and the winners were rewarded with a scuba dive computer, a dive bag and a dive torch.

“Alien marine invasive species are a growing threat for coastal Türkiye’s biodiversity and shellfish and aquaculture livelihoods, and global warming increases this risk,” said UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Vinton.

“Ultimately, this is a problem that will require international and regional agreements governing how marine vessels and freighters operate, to help prevent new threats from entering Turkish waters.”

WORLD Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

    Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

  2. At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

    At least 13 people killed at nightclub fire in Spain

  3. At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse

    At least 10 killed in Mexico church roof collapse

  4. Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

    Slovenian ‘Queen of Gastronomy’ and woman willpower

  5. Şimşek to meet with international investors

    Şimşek to meet with international investors
Recommended
Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour

Turkish cities grappling with heavy rainfall, downpour
Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season

Eastern Express to rev up for 84 trips in new season
Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts

Turkish teacher achieves global success over girls’ education efforts
AFAD plans to expand response efforts with military, police support

AFAD plans to expand response efforts with military, police support
Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens

Erdoğan pushes for charter change as parliament reopens
Ankara concerned as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US
WORLD Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

Fire erupts in police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 38 people

A huge fire broke out early Monday in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people, the health ministry said.

ECONOMY Şimşek to meet with international investors

Şimşek to meet with international investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will hold meetings with international investors this month.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe star adopts kitten born in stadium

Fenerbahçe Beko's basketball team’s U.S. player Nigel Hayes Davis has recently adopted one of the kittens born in the club's stadium, as the basketballer has been sharing heart-melting photographs with his cat “Sly.”