UNDP launches project to combat predatory starfish in Turkish waters

BALIKESİR

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has initiated a project to combat the invasion of predatory Atlantic starfish in Turkish seas, including the Marmara and Black Sea, posing a threat to marine biodiversity.

UNDP’s scientific research has revealed that due to the proliferation of Atlantic starfish across the entire Mediterranean, these invasive species have rapidly grown and seamlessly adapted to the environment along the Turkish coastlines. Notably, it was underscored that these starfish consume mussels, a crucial marine resource in Türkiye’s coastal areas.

In an effort to assist Türkiye in addressing this threat, the UNDP has collaborated with the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry’s Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate. The "Marine Invasive Alien Species Project" has been initiated with a financial support of $3.3 million provided by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

To draw attention to this invasive species and raise awareness, a starfish collection event was organized in the Marmara Sea.

Local divers participated in a small-scale tournament, competing to collect starfish from the shores of the Marmara Islands, and the winners were rewarded with a scuba dive computer, a dive bag and a dive torch.

“Alien marine invasive species are a growing threat for coastal Türkiye’s biodiversity and shellfish and aquaculture livelihoods, and global warming increases this risk,” said UNDP Resident Representative Louisa Vinton.

“Ultimately, this is a problem that will require international and regional agreements governing how marine vessels and freighters operate, to help prevent new threats from entering Turkish waters.”