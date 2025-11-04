Underwater sculpture park brings coral reef art to Miami Beach

FLORIDA

South Florida is seeing a wave of new cars, but they won't add to traffic or lengthen anyone's commute. That's because the cars are made of marine-grade concrete and were installed underwater.

Over several days late last month, crews lowered 22 life-sized cars into the ocean, several hundred feet off South Beach. The project was organized by a group that pioneers underwater sculpture parks as a way to create human-made coral reefs.

"Concrete Coral," commissioned by the nonprofit REEFLINE, will soon be seeded with 2,200 native corals that have been grown in a nearby Miami lab. The project is partially funded by a $5 million bond from the city of Miami Beach. The group is also trying to raise $40 million to extend the potentially 11-phase project along an underwater corridor just off the city's 11-kilometer coastline.

“I think we are making history here," Ximena Caminos, the group's founder, said. “It’s one of a kind, it’s a pioneering, underwater reef that’s teaming up with science, teaming up with art.”

She conceived the overall plan with architect Shohei Shigematsu, and the artist Leandro Erlich designed the car sculptures for the first phase.

Colin Foord, who runs REEFLINE's Miami coral lab, said they'll soon start the planting process and create a forest of soft corals over the car sculptures, which will serve as a habitat swarming with marine life.

Foord said he's confident the native gorgonian corals will thrive because they were grown from survivors of the 2023 bleaching event, where a marine heatwave killed massive amounts of Florida corals.

Plans for future deployments include Petroc Sesti's “Heart of Okeanos,” modeled after a giant blue whale heart, and Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre's “The Miami Reef Star, a group of starfish shapes arranged in a larger star pattern.