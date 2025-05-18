Undersecretary role reinstated in top judicial council

Undersecretary role reinstated in top judicial council

A new law has reinstated the role of a Justice Ministry undersecretary within the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK), replacing the deputy justice minister in the high body’s structure.

 

The move published in the Official Gazette on May 16 marks the first time the “undersecretary” title has reappeared in public administration since it was abolished under Türkiye's 2018 transition to a presidential system.

 

Until the appointment is finalized, a deputy minister to be designated by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç will temporarily carry out the duties assigned to the undersecretary.

 

Meanwhile, the parliament is preparing to elect five new members to the HSK this week, replacing those whose terms have expired.

 

The vote will be conducted by secret ballot within a commission, selecting from 15 candidates. A minimum of 400 votes will be required in the first round and 360 in the second.

 

If no candidate secures enough votes in the second round, the election will be finalized by drawing lots between the two leading candidates. The new HSK members will serve four-year terms.

