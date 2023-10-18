Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

JEDDAH
Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

The Turkish top diplomat has called for an unconditional ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after the former’s brutal attack against a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of civilians, including children and women.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah and addressed his counterparts on Oct. 18. In Jeddah, he also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Accusing Israel of collective punishment of Palestinians and committing atrocities, Fidan said “We, as Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are calling for a historical step for peace. We also say unconditional ceasefire should be achieved.”

The situation in Gaza is becoming worse every day as Israel does not allow electricity, food and water into the enclave, Fidan stressed that Palestinians are facing death although they are the ones who are calling for peace.

“Humanitarian assistance should enter Gaza. Türkiye has sent tons of humanitarian assistance to the port of Arish,” Fidan recalled, underlining ongoing cooperation with Egypt to be able to deliver them to the Palestinians.

The only way to resolve this problem is the establishment of an independent Palestine state, the Turkish minister stated, “We should be aware that there is a need of new means in order to achieve peace. A two-state solution is the best solution for the Palestinian case but it is not enough. We should be having a more extended plan and the Palestinians should be part of this peace process.”

Fidan’s remarks came after he unveiled Türkiye’s proposal for a new understanding for achieving peace between Israel and Palestine by including regional countries and some Western nations as the guarantor of a potential lasting agreement between the two warring sides.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

    Unconditional ceasefire should be achieved: Turkish top diplomat

  2. Protests erupt across Türkiye following Gaza hospital attack

    Protests erupt across Türkiye following Gaza hospital attack

  3. İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

    İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

  4. Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

    Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

  5. Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

    Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes
Recommended
Protests erupt across Türkiye following Gaza hospital attack

Protests erupt across Türkiye following Gaza hospital attack
İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’

İYİ Party leader labels Netanyahu as ‘new Hitler’
Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike

Türkiye set to provide urgent health services to Gaza after hospital strike
Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Erdoğan condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism

Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism
Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk

Black Sea region faces threat of invasive brown skunk
WORLD Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of highly concerning aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

Pentagon releases footage of hundreds of 'highly concerning' aircraft intercepts by Chinese planes

The Pentagon has released footage of some of the more than 180 intercepts of U.S. warplanes by Chinese aircraft that have occurred in the last two years — more than the total amount over the previous decade and part of a trend U.S. military officials called concerning.
ECONOMY Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Ericsson posts $2.8-bln loss after writing down Vonage

Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Ericsson said yesterday it had suffered a loss in the third quarter after writing down the value of its purchase of U.S. cloud operator Vonage.

SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.