UN weighs new peace initiative as Guterres heads to Cyprus

NICOSIA

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to make a landmark visit to the divided island of Cyprus on July 27, as diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations on the island’s decades-old division gather pace.

The visit, scheduled for July 27–29, will be the first by a sitting U.N. secretary-general to the island in 16 and a half years. The last serving U.N. chief to visit Cyprus was Ban Ki-moon, who traveled there in early 2010.

During his trip, Guterres is expected to hold separate meetings with Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides before bringing the two leaders together for a joint meeting, according to several media reports.

He is also expected to meet members of the island’s bicommunal technical committees as well as representatives of civil society organizations.

2 paths to revive Cyprus peace process

According to the Greek Cypriot media, the United Nations is weighing two possible scenarios for the next phase of the Cyprus peace process.

The newspaper reported that Guterres aims to convene another informal expanded 5+1 conference before the end of his term if he concludes there is a realistic prospect of progress.

Should such conditions fail to materialize, he is expected to continue engaging the parties on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September before handing the Cyprus portfolio over to his successor.

Meanwhile, another report said that, at Guterres’ initiative, the U.N. is considering the drafting of a “strategic agreement” that would commit the parties to both a settlement framework and a roadmap for future negotiations.

According to the report, the proposed document would reaffirm the long-standing U.N. parameters for a settlement, including a bizonal, bicommunal federation based on political equality, a single international legal personality, single sovereignty and single citizenship. It would also envisage a federation composed of two constituent states enjoying equal status, while disputes would ultimately fall under the jurisdiction of a Federal Supreme Court.

The media further noted that the second section of the proposed agreement would establish a two-year timetable for negotiations.

Citing diplomatic sources, the newspaper said the process would include measures aimed at facilitating international flights through Ercan Airport, enhancing the Turkish Cypriot community’s commercial links with the outside world and strengthening trade conducted under the Green Line Regulation.