UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel

NEW YORK

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned strikes on Qatar earlier this week and called for "de-escalation," without naming Israel which carried out the attack.

The Security Council "underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar," said the statement, which required the agreement of all 15 council members, including Israel's ally the United States.

The council also "underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar."

On Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented strike on Qatar's capital Doha targeting Hamas leaders, but the group said its top officials survived, while five of its members were left dead and a Qatari security force member was also killed.

The Security Council statement called Doha "the territory of a key mediator" for peace talks between Israel and Hamas, alongside Egypt and the United States.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," the statement continued.

Since the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and Israel's subsequent retaliation, the Security Council has been largely paralyzed into inaction on the issue due to repeated vetoes by the United States and other member states.

But US President Donald Trump, despite his support of Israel, said he was "not thrilled" with the attack on Tuesday in Doha, which targeted a residential complex hosting Hamas officials in the core of the city.

The Council was due to meet on the Israeli strike later Thursday.