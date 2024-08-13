UN says rights offices in Yemen stormed by Houthi rebels

CAIRO

The United Nations said Tuesday their human rights offices in Sanaa had been stormed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with the U.N.'s rights chief demanding they leave immediately and return all seized assets.

On August 3, the Iran-backed Houthis sent a delegation to the U.N. Human Rights Office's premises in Sanaa and forced staff to hand over the keys. They are still in control of the premises, the Geneva-based office said.

"Entering a U.N. office without permission and seizing documents and property by force are wholly inconsistent with the privileges and immunities of the United Nations," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"This is also a serious attack on the ability of the U.N. to perform its mandate, including with respect to the promotion and protection of human rights, which my office is there to defend.

"Ansar Allah forces must leave the premises and return all assets and belongings immediately."

The Houthis are engaged in a long-running civil war that has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. More than half of the population is dependent on aid in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

The rebels seized control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention on behalf of the government the following March.

In June this year, the Houthis detained 13 U.N. staff, including six employees of the Human Rights Office, plus more than 50 staff from non-governmental organisations, plus an embassy staff member.

The Houthis claimed they had arrested "an American-Israeli spy network" operating under the cover of humanitarian organisations — allegations emphatically rejected by the U.N. Human Rights Office.

Two other U.N. Human Rights staff had already been detained since November 2021 and August 2023 respectively. They are all being held incommunicado.

"I appeal again, with a heavy heart, for their immediate and unconditional release," said Turk.

"It is crucial that the de facto authorities respect the United Nations and its independence, release all detained U.N. staff immediately, and create conditions in which my office and other U.N. agencies can continue their critical work for people of Yemen without threats or hinderance."