UN says 'deeply troubled' by Kenya protest killings

GENEVA

The United Nations Tuesday expressed serious concern over the deaths of at least 10 people in Kenya where police and protesters clashed during anti-government demonstrations the previous day.

The violence erupted on Saba Saba Day (meaning Seven Seven) when demonstrators annually mark the events of July 7, 1990 when Kenyans rose up to demand a return to multi-party democracy after years of autocratic rule by then-president Daniel arap Moi.

"We are deeply troubled by the killings Tuesday of at least 10 people, as well as looting and destruction of property in Kenya," U.N. rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

She said that "lethal ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons were used" as police responded to the protests.

She highlighted that Kenyan police had reported that at least 11 people were killed, 52 police officers injured and 567 arrests made.

"We have also received reports of looting and damage to public and private property by unidentified individuals in multiple locations."

Shamdasani said the violence came "barely two weeks after 15 protesters were reportedly killed and many more injured in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya on 25 June."

U.N. rights chief Volker Türk renews "his call for calm and restrain, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly," she said.

"It is essential that legitimate grievances at the root of these protests are addressed," the spokeswoman said.

The U.N. rights office noted that Kenyan police had announced an investigation into earlier incidents.