UN says children as young as one raped in Sudan

BRUSSELS
Children as young as one have been raped by armed men during the conflict in Sudan, the U.N. said on Tuesday, condemning it as a horror that should "shock anyone to their core."

UNICEF said the scale of child rape in war-ravaged Sudan was far more widespread than just the documented cases and urged all sides to end sexual violence as a war tactic.

Gender-based violence (GBV) service providers in Sudan recorded some 221 cases of child rape since the beginning of 2024.

Of those cases, 66 percent of the survivors were girls and 33 percent were boys.

There were 16 survivors under the age of 5, including four who were as young as one.

The U.N. children's agency recorded an additional 77 reported cases of sexual assault against children, primarily attempted rape.

"Painstakingly verified by the United Nations, these figures provide only a partial picture of the true magnitude of violence inflicted against children," UNICEF said.

It said survivors and their families were often unwilling or unable to come forward, fearing stigma, rejection from their family or community, retribution from armed groups, confidentiality breaches, or being accused of being a collaborator.

"Children as young as one being raped by armed men should shock anyone to their core and compel immediate action," said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

"Millions of children in Sudan are at risk of rape and other forms of sexual violence, which is being used as a tactic of war. It must stop."

Sudan's regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been locked in a battle for power since April 2023.

The fighting has plunged Sudan into what the U.N. calls the world's largest humanitarian catastrophe.

