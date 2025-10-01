UN opens virtual museum to spotlight artifact trafficking

PARIS
The UN's cultural agency on Sept. 29 announced the launch of a virtual museum showcasing hundreds of looted artifacts in a bid to draw attention to the trafficking of cultural property.

A Zambian ritual mask, a pendant from the ancient Syrian site of Palmyra and a painting by Swedish artist Anders Zorn are among nearly 250 stolen objects displayed on UNESCO's new interactive platform.

But that is only a fraction of some 57,000 items Interpol estimates are in circulation, part of a criminal trade for which the international police organization’s database is the sole reference point.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said she hoped the museum would draw attention to the vast illegal trade network.

The initiative will inform "as many people as possible" about "a trade that damages memories, breaks the chains of generations and hinders science," Azoulay told AFP, describing the virtual museum as "unique."

The online space, designed by renowned Burkina Faso-born architect Diebedo Francis Kere, allows visitors to explore the lost objects and trace their origins and purpose through accompanying stories, testimonies and photos.

"Each stolen object takes with it a part of the identity, memory and know-how of its communities of origin," said Sunna Altnoder, head of UNESCO's unit for combating illicit trafficking.

The initial collection will grow as more stolen artifacts are 3D modelled.

But the goal, Altnoder said, is for it to one day close, as UNESCO hopes the pieces will instead move to a "Returns and Restitutions" section showcasing items recovered or sent back to their countries or communities of origin.

The initiative also aims to bring together sectors involved in tackling the trafficking of cultural property, Altnoder added.

"We need a network, involving the police, the judiciary, the art market, member states, civil society and communities, to defeat another network, which is the criminal network," she said.

