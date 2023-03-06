UN official issues debt distress alarm

UN official issues debt distress alarm

DOHA
UN official issues debt distress alarm

A top U.N. official has warned that “urgent” measures are needed to help 52 countries facing debt repayment problems that put some at risk of default.

Achim Steiner, head of the United Nations Development Program, told AFP that 25 of the 52 were spending more than a fifth of government revenues servicing external debt.

“The situation right now for developing countries when it comes to national debt is indeed very, very serious,” Steiner said in an interview on the sidelines of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) summit in Doha.

The U.N. agency estimates that “52 countries are either in debt distress or one step away from debt distress and potential default,” he said.

Steiner did not name the countries involved but the UNDP last week released a report which called for a 30 percent write-off of external debt for 52 countries at 2021 values.

The 52 included Argentina, Lebanon and Ukraine alongside 23 countries from sub-Saharan Africa, 10 from Latin America and the Caribbean, and eight from East Asia and the Pacific.

Steiner said “the financial markets are not paying enough attention” as the 52 account for only 3 percent of global external debt, but one sixth of the world’s population.

Twenty-five countries spending one fifth of government revenues on debt servicing is “not sustainable”, he added.

“Therefore, we have called very clearly for urgent ways to inject liquidity while also restructuring and rescheduling debts, because otherwise we may see country after country falling into that territory of debt distress.”

On March 4, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the world’s rich countries and energy giants for burdening LDCs with “predatory” interest rates.

Poor nations’ debt has multiplied over the past decade because of the coronavirus pandemic, high food and fuel bills and financial crises.

Several have defaulted over the past two years.

Economy,

WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

    Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

  2. Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

    Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

  3. Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

    Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia

  4. Chris Rock punches back in new special

    Chris Rock punches back in new special

  5. US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules

    US-made cheese can be called ‘gruyere’ too, court rules
Recommended
Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit
EU eyes trade deal with US to access green benefits

EU eyes trade deal with US to access green benefits
UN states agree ‘historic’ deal to protect high seas

UN states agree ‘historic’ deal to protect high seas
In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil

In Texas, wind and solar stake claim to land of oil
Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover

Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover
Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve
WORLD Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan

US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labor, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

ECONOMY Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.