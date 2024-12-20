UN members seek ICJ opinion on Israel aid obligations to Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS

Israeli soldiers stand guard on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing as reporters tour the area where aid is awaiting pickup in the Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.

The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to assess Israel's obligations to assist Palestinians, amid accusations the Israeli government systematically hinders Gaza aid.

Despite serious international concerns, Israeli lawmakers have passed laws to bar the UN's Palestinian aid agency, UNRWA, from operating in Israel and east Jerusalem, while raising the prospect of similar measures against other aid agencies.

The U.N.'s full membership voted to request an ICJ advisory opinion which, though not binding, can serve to heighten pressure on countries, as happened in July when it said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory was "illegal" and needed to end.

The resolution seeking the advisory opinion from the U.N.'s top court was brought by Norway and co-sponsored by Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others. It won backing from 137 countries, while 12 objected and 22 abstained.

The ICJ will be asked to consider what Israel is obliged to do to "ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population."

"It is just a catastrophe that the international community has not been able to respond adequately," Norway's deputy foreign minister Andreas Kravik told AFP, claiming Israel "has just not been collaborating with the UN... but also with other NGOs."

Meanwhile, Sweden will no longer fund UNRWA, but instead provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza via other channels, the Nordic country's aid minister told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Dec. 20.