UN launches formal process to select next secretary-general

GENEVA
The selection process for the next U.N. secretary-general formally began Tuesday as the presidents of the Security Council and the General Assembly issued a joint letter inviting member states to nominate candidates and outlining procedures for the months ahead.

"Noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General, and convinced of the need to guarantee equal opportunities for women and men in gaining access to senior decision-making positions, Member States are encouraged to strongly consider nominating women as candidates.

"We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries General," they wrote.

A successor to the current U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will be elected in the coming year to serve a five-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2027.

In accordance with Article 97 of the U.N. Charter, the secretary-general is appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.

Those who have publicly entered the race so far include former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan and Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

