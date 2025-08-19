UN debates future withdrawal of Lebanon peacekeeping force

UN debates future withdrawal of Lebanon peacekeeping force

UNITED NATIONS
UN debates future withdrawal of Lebanon peacekeeping force

 

 

 The United Nations Security Council began to debate on Aug. 18 a resolution drafted by France to extend the U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon for a year with the ultimate aim to withdraw it.

Israel and the United States have reportedly opposed the renewal of the force's mandate, and it was unclear if the draft text has backing from Washington, which wields a veto on the Council.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said, "We don't comment on ongoing U.N. Security Council negotiations," as talks continued on the fate of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed since 1978 to separate Lebanon and Israel.

The text, first reported by Reuters, would "extend the mandate of UNIFIL until Aug. 31, 2026" but "indicates its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL."

That would be on the condition that Lebanon's government was the "sole provider of security in southern Lebanon... and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."

Under a truce that ended a recent war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Beirut's army has been deploying in south Lebanon and dismantling the militant group's infrastructure there.

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year. The Iran-backed group has pushed back.

Under the truce, Israel was meant to completely withdraw from Lebanon, though it has kept forces in several areas it deems strategic and continues to administer strikes across Lebanon.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency
Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan
Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials
Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78
Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025
NATO chiefs to discuss Ukraine security guarantees

NATO chiefs to discuss Ukraine security guarantees
Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿