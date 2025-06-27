UN conference seeks foreign aid rally as cuts bite

SEVILLE

Spain will host a U.N. conference next week seeking fresh backing for development aid as swinging cuts led by U.S. President Donald Trump and global turmoil hinder progress on fighting poverty, hunger and climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Daniel Noboa of Ecuador will headline the around 70 heads of state and government in the southern city of Seville from June 30 to July 3.

But a U.S. snub at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development underlines the challenges of corralling international support for the sector.

Joining the leaders are U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, more than 4,000 representatives from businesses, civil society and financial institutions, including World Bank head Ajay Banga.

Such development-focused gatherings are rare, and the urgency is high as the world's wealthiest countries tighten their purse strings and development goals set for 2030 slip from reach.

Guterres has estimated the funding gap for aid at $4 trillion per year.

Trump's evisceration of funding for USAID, by far the world's top foreign aid contributor, has dealt a hammer blow to humanitarian campaigns.

Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium are among the other rich nations that have announced recent aid cuts as economic and security priorities shift and national budgets are squeezed.

From fighting AIDS in southern Africa to educating displaced Rohingya children in Bangladesh, the retreat is having an instant impact.

The UN refugee agency has announced it will slash 3,500 jobs as funds dried up, affecting tens of millions of the world's most vulnerable citizens.

International cooperation is already under increasing strain during devastating conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, while Trump's unpredictable tariff war plunges global trade into disarray.

Reforming international finance and alleviating the huge debt burden under which low-income countries sag are key points for discussion.

The budgets of many developing nations are constrained by servicing debt, which surged after the COVID-19 pandemic, curbing critical investment in health, education and infrastructure.

According to a recent report commissioned by the late Pope Francis and coordinated by Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz, 3.3 billion people live in countries that fork out more on interest payments than on health.

Critics have singled out U.S.-based bulwarks of the post-World War II international financial system, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for reform.

Seville represents "a unique opportunity to reform an international financial system that is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair," Guterres said.

At a preparatory meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York in June, countries except the United States unanimously agreed a text to be adopted in Seville.

The document reaffirms commitment to achieving the 2030 U.N. sustainable development goals on eliminating poverty, hunger and promoting gender equality.

It focuses on reforming tax systems, notably by improving the Global South's representation within international financial institutions.