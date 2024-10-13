UN condemns Israel’s 'persona non grata' declaration

UN condemns Israel’s 'persona non grata' declaration

NEW YORK
UN condemns Israel’s persona non grata declaration

A coalition of 104 U.N. member states, along with the African Union, condemned on Friday Israel's decision to declare Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata."

The group voiced strong support for Guterres in a statement.

The statement, signed by the countries, including Türkiye, criticized Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s decision and argued that giving Guterres the "unwelcome" label undermines the U.N.'s mandate.

"In the Middle East, this could further delay an end to all hostilities and the establishment of a credible path towards the two-State solution, with the state of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions," it said.

The statement said the 104 nations reaffirmed full support and confidence in the U.N. chief and his work.

"We are confident of his commitment to peace and security, and alignment with International Law including in promoting respect for international humanitarian law, and the relevant United Nations resolutions regarding the situation in the Middle East," it noted.

It also urged respect for the U.N.'s leadership and its mission.

"We call upon all parties to avoid actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution and, instead, to support initiatives that contribute to a peaceful and lasting solution of the crisis in the Middle East," it added.

Israel recently declared Guterres "persona non grata" and barred him from entering the country. The decision followed Guterres’ demand for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Israel accused Guterres of failing to mention Iran by name or explicitly condemn Tehran for its alleged involvement in recent rocket attacks.

Guterres condemned the escalation of violence in the Middle East and urged an immediate cease-fire but did not directly refer to Iran’s role.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

    UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

  2. Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

    Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

  3. Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

    Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

  4. Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

    Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

  5. French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

    French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Recommended
Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things
French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike

Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike
Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia

Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia
Zelensky says N Korea sending troops to Russian army

Zelensky says N Korea sending troops to Russian army
Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle

Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle
China military encircles Taiwan in warning drills

China military encircles Taiwan in 'warning' drills
WORLD Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghanistan's Taliban morality ministry pledged on Monday to implement a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things, with journalists told the rule will be gradually enforced.

ECONOMY Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

The Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) has revised downward its production and export forecasts for 2024 due to the contraction in the European market, says Cengiz Eroldu, the association's president.
SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿