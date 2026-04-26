UN chief condemns Mali attacks, calls for international response

UN chief condemns Mali attacks, calls for international response

UNITED NATIONS
UN chief condemns Mali attacks, calls for international response

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned "acts of violence" in Mali after jihadists and Tuareg rebels claimed attacks against the army across the junta-ruled Sahel state.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali," his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for coordinated international support to address the evolving threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel and to meet urgent humanitarian needs," spokesman Stephane Dujarric added.

An Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group said Saturday it had joined forces with rebels to launch what was one of the most complex attacks in years in the impoverished west African country.

The groups launched surprise dawn attacks around the capital Bamako and other regions, and Tuareg rebels said they had seized the northern city of Kidal.

Guterres "strongly condemns these acts of violence, expresses solidarity with the Malian people and stresses the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," the statement added.

He called for "robust security coordination and collaboration across the region."

Since 2012 Mali has grappled with a security crisis, with attacks by jihadists, criminal groups and separatists killing thousands and displacing tens of thousands more.

The junta that seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021 said it was doing so to battle the jihadists more effectively, but attacks have continued.

Antonio Guterres, UN,

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