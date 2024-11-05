UN calls for 'moral responsibility' in weapons supply

GENEVA

The United Nations on Monday issued a reminder to countries supplying weapons to conflicting parties, emphasizing their "moral responsibility" to ensure these arms are not used in violation of international law.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, responding to a query from Anadolu Agency, said, "Those countries that supply weapons to parties in a conflict have a moral responsibility to ensure they are not used in violation of international law."

The statement comes in the wake of a joint letter, spearheaded by Türkiye and supported by 52 countries and two international organizations, calling for an immediate halt to arms supplies to Israel. When pressed about U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' reaction to this appeal, Dujarric noted, "It's up to member states to act."

In a related development, Israel's decision to withdraw from an agreement regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised eyebrows. Dujarric reaffirmed the U.N.'s unwavering support for UNRWA, describing its work as "essential" and asserting, "There is no alternative to UNRWA."

The spokesman underscored UNRWA's multifaceted role, which extends beyond humanitarian aid to encompass education and healthcare. He warned that any failure to provide necessary support to the Palestinian population would fall squarely on Israel's shoulders.

This latest controversy follows a vote by 92 members of the 120-seat Israeli Knesset on Oct. 28, favoring a ban on UNRWA activities in occupied Palestinian territories. The move drew widespread condemnation from European and Western countries, as well as international organizations.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in last year's Hamas attack, alleging that the agency's educational programs "promote terrorism and hatred." UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, vehemently denies these accusations, maintaining its neutrality and focus on refugee support.

Meanwhile, Israel's military offensive in Gaza, launched in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, continues unabated despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. Local health authorities report a staggering death toll of nearly 43,400, predominantly women and children, with over 102,000 injured.

As the conflict rages on, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza, further intensifying international scrutiny of the ongoing crisis.