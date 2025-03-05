UN body report stresses surge in methamphetamine seizures in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities observed an increase in heroin seizures within the country in 2024, though there has been a notable surge in methamphetamine interceptions, a criminal expert stated while presenting reports from the United Nations International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

“We have observed a significant increase in the statistics provided by Türkiye since 2019. There has been a 35 percent rise in methamphetamine seizures compared to 2022,” said Professor Dr. Sevil Atasoy, the vice-rector of Istanbul’s Üsküdar University and a member of the U.N. board.

Atasoy also emphasized the continued importance of the Balkan Route in drug trafficking, noting that while heroin was previously transported along this route from Afghanistan to Europe, it is now primarily methamphetamine that is being smuggled.

The INCB issued a general warning to Türkiye and other nations regarding the growing treatment needs for methamphetamine and other stimulant dependencies.

“Methamphetamine traces have even been detected in wastewater in Türkiye,” Atasoy remarked.

There has been a notable decline in the quantity of heroin seized in Türkiye, dropping by 64 percent from 22.2 tons to 8 tons, she said.

Furthermore, a reduction was also reported in the seizure of cannabis resin, decreasing from 33 tons to 29 tons. Atasoy pointed out that while cannabis is primarily trafficked from Lebanon to Europe, Türkiye remains a significant transit country.

Atasoy issued a striking warning, noting that the report evaluates data prior to Dec. 8, 2024, before the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

She noted that under the previous regime, Captagon drug manufacturing factories were commonplace.

While Syria's new authorities have destroyed these facilities, there are concerns that manufacturers will attempt to shift their operations to Türkiye, Iraq, Kuwait and other neighboring countries, she warned.