UN atomic watchdog chief to visit Iran this week

UN atomic watchdog chief to visit Iran this week

TEHRAN
UN atomic watchdog chief to visit Iran this week

The United Nations' atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Iran in days for talks with senior officials, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive Iran on Wednesday [Nov. 13] ... at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the official IRNA news agency reported.

Official meetings with Grossi in Iran will take place on Nov. 14, the agency added.

Grossi last visited Iran in May, when he called for "concrete" measures to help bolster cooperation on Iran's nuclear program at a news conference in Isfahan province, home to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

His visit this month will come after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

During his first term in office, Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from a pivotal nuclear deal that aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Efforts mediated by the European Union have failed to bring Washington back on board and to get Tehran to again comply with the terms of the accord.

Iran has since rolled back its commitments to caps on nuclear activities under the deal, and tensions have repeatedly flared between Tehran and the IAEA over its compliance.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has favored reviving that agreement and called for ending his country's isolation.

Last week, Trump told reporters he was "not looking to do damage to Iran" but noted that Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has always denied having ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon, insisting its activities are entirely peaceful.

On Nov. 9, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif urged Trump to reassess his "maximum pressure" policy which has seen the U.S. impose punishing sanctions on Tehran.

He blamed that policy for leading to the surge in enrichment levels "to reach 60 percent from 3.5 percent.”

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

    Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

  2. Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat

    Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat

  3. France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris

    France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris

  4. Erdoğan says OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression

    Erdoğan says OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression

  5. Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine

    Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine
Recommended
Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories
Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat

Harris appears with Biden for first time since election defeat
France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris

France bans Palestinian flags during football match in Paris
Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine

Russian attacks kill six, injure 30 in Ukraine
Israel cites progress on Lebanon ceasefire

Israel cites 'progress' on Lebanon ceasefire

Empowering the Turkic World: Highlights from the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

Empowering the Turkic World: Highlights from the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States
Georgia president calls for fresh election after contested vote

Georgia president calls for fresh election after contested vote
WORLD Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab, Muslim leaders urge Israel to withdraw from occupied territories

Arab and Muslim leaders called on Israel to withdraw fully from Arab territories it has occupied since 1967 to achieve "comprehensive" regional peace, during a joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Nov. 11.
ECONOMY Türkiyes clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

Türkiye's clean energy steps seem ‘promising’: IEA chief

The steps Türkiye is taking in clean energy are “very good and promising,” says Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿