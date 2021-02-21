Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

  • February 21 2021 10:34:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football player Umut Bulut has broken all-time record for Turkish Süper Lig appearance with 504 matches.

Bulut took the pitch in the starting 11 when his club Yeni Malatyaspor hosted Ittifak Holding Konyaspor on Feb. 20.

Yeni Malatyaspor said on Twitter that the club from Turkey's east awarded the veteran striker with a plate to honor him before the Konyaspor match.

Bulut equaled the record of Fenerbahce legend Oğuz Çetin when he played for his 503rd Süper Lig game against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor last Monday.

Bulut's ex-club Galatasaray on Feb. 20 tweeted to congratulate him for his record.

He played for the Lions from 2012 to 2016.

The experienced forward has scored 163 goals in Turkey's top-tier league, where he has been playing for 17 seasons. He turned professional in 2001.

Bulut previously played for many Süper Lig clubs such as MKE Ankaragucu, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, and Hes Kablo Kayserispor.

He joined Yeni Malatyaspor in 2020 and has a contract with the club through June.

Bulut helped Galatasaray win two Süper Lig titles in 2013 and 2015.

He also lifted four Turkish Cups – three with Galatasaray (2014, 2015 and 2016) and one other with Trabzonspor (2010).

