Uludağ to host annual stargazing event in August

BURSA

The Science and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) stargazing event is set to take place in the western city of Bursa’s Uludağ from Aug. 9 to 11, drawing thousands of astronomy enthusiasts of all ages from across Türkiye.

The event will feature a range of activities including workshops, telescope observations and experiments conducted in the open air during both day and night. Attendees will have access to observation equipment such as cameras, telescopes and laptops.

The night sessions promise spectacular views of stars, galaxies and nebulae, supported by expert astronomers and professional telescopes.

Participants will also enjoy presentations on topics such as exoplanets, satellite technologies, lunar missions and asteroid studies, providing a comprehensive overview of current astronomical research and discoveries.

The annual event, now in its 26th year, was first organized by Bilim Teknik Magazine in 1998 in the southern province of Antalya’s Saklıkent, aiming to foster a connection between science and society.

Applications for the event have already begun. Participants will be chosen by lottery from a pool of thousands of applicants, with the final list announced before July 28.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır expressed excitement for the event, highlighting its role in promoting scientific engagement and discovery.

“We invite science and discovery lovers from all over Türkiye who are devoted to the sky to join us in this exciting meeting,” he stated.