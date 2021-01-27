Uludağ quieter due to fines after weekend-long parties amid pandemic

BURSA

After parties ignoring COVID-19 restrictions stirred a debate on social media, gendarmerie teams imposed a fine of 85,000 Liras on entertainment venues in Mount Uludağ, a well-known winter tourist attraction and a center of nature sports in the northwestern province of Bursa.



Images and videos of people having fun without paying attention to the COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and mask-wearing rules had spread in a short time on social media when the country was under a nationwide weekend curfew.



A meeting was held with the participation of the Bursa Governor’s Office, law enforcement forces and hotel managers in Uludağ in order to remind the measures to be taken in accordance with rules and circulars.



While the businesses where the bans were violated were fined 85,000 liras, it was observed that the venues in Uludağ were relatively quieter, unlike the weekend.



Uludağ was immersed by dense fog, with the visibility range dropping to five meters, which was also a reason behind the silence across the ski resort.