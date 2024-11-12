UK’s unemployment rate jumps more than forecast

UK’s unemployment rate jumps more than forecast

LONDON
UK’s unemployment rate jumps more than forecast

U.K. unemployment has jumped more than expected, official data showed on Nov. 12, as firms warn of slowing jobs growth after the new Labour government hiked business taxes in its recent budget.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3 percent in the third quarter from 4 percent in the three months to the end of August, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Analysts' consensus had been for an increase to 4.1 percent.

The ONS added that average regular wages growth had fallen to 4.8 percent, the lowest level in more than two years as inflation overall returns to normal levels.

The data comes after the government hiked national insurance, a tax on companies, in its main budget delivered at the end of October.

A third-quarter unemployment rate that "exceeded expectations by some margin... serves as a warning sign to the government following on from the budget where businesses saw a large increase in the level of national insurance contributions," Isaac Stell, investment manager at Wealth Club, said on Nov. 12.

"If these additional costs restrict hiring and cause jobs to be lost, its so-called growth agenda will be further scrutinised."

Alongside hiking taxes, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new government announced plans for higher borrowing that it said would be invested in infrastructure projects to help drive U.K. economic growth.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

    Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

  2. Türkiye aims for 4.2 mln EVs by 2035 to reduce gas emissions

    Türkiye aims for 4.2 mln EVs by 2035 to reduce gas emissions

  3. Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

    Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

  4. Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

    Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

  5. Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000

    Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000
Recommended
Russias growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy
Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025
Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000

Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000
New push for Mercosur-EU trade deal despite French fury

New push for Mercosur-EU trade deal despite French fury
CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award
Türkiye boosts agriculture with over 11 bln liras of support

Türkiye boosts agriculture with over 11 bln liras of support
Türkiyes home sales surge 76 pct in October

Türkiye's home sales surge 76 pct in October
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Turkish consumers used their cards mostly for shopping at markets and malls in October, shows data from the Central Bank.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿