UK's Starmer announces fresh social security reforms

UK's Starmer announces fresh social security reforms

LONDON
UKs Starmer announces fresh social security reforms

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) meets with guests during a visit to the Benn Partnership community centre in Rugby, in central England on Nov. 27, 2025, a day after his government unveiled its annual budget. (Photo by Jacob King / POOL / AFP)

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday announced a fresh bid to reform the country's social security system after rebel MPs in his own party blocked reforms proposed last summer.

His speech comes after last week's budget proposed higher taxes to fund measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The budget, while fairly well received by the markets, was fiercely criticised by the Conservative opposition.

Opinion polls suggest that Britain's Labour government is struggling over a number of issues, including its supposed failure to promote growth.

It is against this background that Starmer Monday defended his government's economic policy and return to the issue of social security reform.

"We have to confront the reality that our welfare state is trapping people, not just in poverty, but out of work," Starmer said in the speech. 

The government would invest in apprenticeships for young people, he said, adding: "We must also reform the welfare state itself."

Britain has a record number of young people on long-term sickness leave and out of the job market.

Referring to the welfare system, Starmer said: "We need to remove the incentives which hold back the potential of our young people."

Over the summer, the government had to back down over earlier proposed social security reforms — including slashing disability and sickness benefits — after more than 120 of its own MPs rebelled.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

    Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

  2. Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

  3. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  4. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  5. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Recommended
Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration
Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November
OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy resilient

OECD raises US, eurozone growth targets as world economy 'resilient'
Turkish banking sector sees $17.9 billion net profits in January-October

Turkish banking sector sees $17.9 billion net profits in January-October
EBRD teams up with Akbank to support Turkish SMEs

EBRD teams up with Akbank to support Turkish SMEs
E-commerce volume expected to hit 1 trillion Turkish Liras in final quarter

E-commerce volume expected to hit 1 trillion Turkish Liras in final quarter
Auto market rises in November as electric vehicle sales surge

Auto market rises in November as electric vehicle sales surge
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿