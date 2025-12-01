UK's Starmer announces fresh social security reforms

LONDON

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) meets with guests during a visit to the Benn Partnership community centre in Rugby, in central England on Nov. 27, 2025, a day after his government unveiled its annual budget. (Photo by Jacob King / POOL / AFP)

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer Monday announced a fresh bid to reform the country's social security system after rebel MPs in his own party blocked reforms proposed last summer.

His speech comes after last week's budget proposed higher taxes to fund measures to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The budget, while fairly well received by the markets, was fiercely criticised by the Conservative opposition.

Opinion polls suggest that Britain's Labour government is struggling over a number of issues, including its supposed failure to promote growth.

It is against this background that Starmer Monday defended his government's economic policy and return to the issue of social security reform.

"We have to confront the reality that our welfare state is trapping people, not just in poverty, but out of work," Starmer said in the speech.

The government would invest in apprenticeships for young people, he said, adding: "We must also reform the welfare state itself."

Britain has a record number of young people on long-term sickness leave and out of the job market.

Referring to the welfare system, Starmer said: "We need to remove the incentives which hold back the potential of our young people."

Over the summer, the government had to back down over earlier proposed social security reforms — including slashing disability and sickness benefits — after more than 120 of its own MPs rebelled.