UK’s star ballet choreographer dies at 35

  • April 18 2021 10:42:00

UK’s star ballet choreographer dies at 35

LONDON-Agence France-Presse
UK’s star ballet choreographer dies at 35

A former star choreographer for Britain’s famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced on April 17, a day after Denmark’s Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behavior".

Liam Scarlett enjoyed a meteoric rise but the Royal Ballet ended its relationship with him in March last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct with students over a 10-year period, although he was cleared by a seven-month probe.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam," his family said in a statement.

"At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss."

The Royal Ballet said separately it was "deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett’s death".

Scarlett joined the British troupe as a dancer in 2006, retiring in 2012 to focus on choreography.

Claims of sexual misconduct against him shocked the ballet world.

Denmark’s national theatre said on April 16 that all performances of his "Frankenstein" production had been cancelled over new claims of "offensive behavior" towards its staff in 2018 and 2019.

"Offensive behavior is unacceptable at the Royal Theatre," said theatre director Kasper Holten, according to The Times.

"The wellbeing and safety of our employees is a high priority for us," he added in a statement.

"We therefore do not wish to perform the works of the choreographer in question until further notice and Frankenstein in the spring of 2022 has therefore been cancelled."

The allegations against Scarlett, regarded as British ballet’s "next big thing", reverberated globally, with Australia’s

Queensland Ballet cancelling a run of his adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons".

His works for The Royal Ballet included "Despite", "Consolations and Liebestraum", and "Swan Lake".

sexual harrasment,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 43 people ‘sent to Germany did not return’

    43 people ‘sent to Germany did not return’

  2. Greece does not show Turkish descendants respect, says Erdoğan

    Greece does not show Turkish descendants respect, says Erdoğan

  3. Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

    Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

  4. No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

    No new negotiations at Geneva talks on Cyprus: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 35,608 as daily cases hit 62,606

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 35,608 as daily cases hit 62,606
Recommended
Turkish museums host nearly 9 mln visitors in 2020 despite virus

Turkish museums host nearly 9 mln visitors in 2020 despite virus

EU grants Turkish garlic geographical indication

EU grants Turkish garlic geographical indication
Global warming’s extreme rains threaten Hawaii’s coral reefs

Global warming’s extreme rains threaten Hawaii’s coral reefs
Museum takes visitors back to Anatolian history

Museum takes visitors back to Anatolian history
Amin Maalouf to meet with Turkish readers

Amin Maalouf to meet with Turkish readers
Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors

Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors
WORLD COVID death toll passes three million as India cases surge

COVID death toll passes three million as India cases surge

The global COVID-19 death toll passed three million on April 17 as the pandemic speeds up despite vaccination campaigns, leading countries like India to impose new lockdowns to fight spiralling infection numbers.
ECONOMY Turkey air traffic halt hits Russias tourism sector

Turkey air traffic halt hits Russia's tourism sector

Russia’s tourism sector is keenly awaiting the resumption of charter flights to and from Turkey by June 1.
SPORTS Aktürkoğlus hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

The Lions' young winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick in his team's 3-1 win against Göztepe in the Turkish Süper Lig clash on April 17.