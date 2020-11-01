UK's first vegan butchers launches

  • November 01 2020 11:30:00

UK's first vegan butchers launches

LONDON-Reuters
UKs first vegan butchers launches

In a corner of north London, a new gleaming butcher is preparing to open.

The only thing it lacks is meat.

To coincide with Nov. 1's World Vegan Day, Britain’s first permanent vegan butcher, Rudy’s, is opening, set to sell meat-free versions of traditional products such as bacon, soysage and turkey.

Demand for vegan products has surged in recent years in Britain, with increasing numbers of people cutting out animal-derived ingredients completely, while others reduce the amount of meat and dairy they consume each week.

“People understand what it is that we’re selling,” co-founder Matthew Foster told Reuters.

“It’s all designed to emulate meat. It tastes like meat, it’s got meat-like texture.”

Law firm EMW reported a 128% jump in new trademarks registered for vegan food in the UK last year, with both large corporates and small companies registering such trademarks as vegan ice cream and pastries.

The team behind the new butchers started out in 2017 with a vegan diner and are now looking to offer goods, including whole dinner kits to be made in the home.

The substitutes, set out in the brightly lit shop with white walls and sketches of animals on the walls, are made from soya and seitan.

The surge in demand for alternative food products has recently sparked a debate over whether restaurants and shops should be allowed to label products as “veggie burgers” or “vegan sausages” or whether it can confuse the consumer.

Lawmakers in the European Union ruled earlier in October that banning such terms, as advocated by farmers, would discourage consumers from shifting to more plant-based diets.

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

    Rescuers race to find survivors after magnitude-6.6 earthquake

  2. Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

    Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

  3. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  4. Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

    Turkey’s oldest tree living since Bronze Age

  5. Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM

    Azerbaijan showed power of the Turk to the whole world: Turkish FM
Recommended
Pandemic-hit Mexico marks somber Day of the Dead

Pandemic-hit Mexico marks somber Day of the Dead

Legendary British actor Sean Connery dies at 90

Legendary British actor Sean Connery dies at 90
Coronavirus dims Mexico’s bright Day of the Dead celebrations

Coronavirus dims Mexico’s bright Day of the Dead celebrations
Photographer wants to keep analog photography alive

Photographer wants to keep analog photography alive
Grand Republic Concert organized as part of Republic Day celebrations

Grand Republic Concert organized as part of Republic Day celebrations
Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners

Turkish presidency announces culture, art award winners
WORLD China starts once-a-decade census of worlds largest population

China starts once-a-decade census of world's largest population

Millions of census-takers began knocking on doors across China on Nov.1 for a once-a-decade head count of the world's largest population that for the first time will use mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkish agencies and associations will release foreign trade, manufacturing sector activity, inflation and cash balance data during the week.
SPORTS Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Trabzonspor part ways with manager Eddie Newton

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor parted ways with English manager Eddie Newton on Oct. 31.