UK’s Extinction Rebellion pauses radical tactics

UK’s Extinction Rebellion pauses radical tactics

LONDON
UK’s Extinction Rebellion pauses radical tactics

Extinction Rebellion climate campaigners have announced a temporary halt to public disruption in the U.K. as they seek broader support, even as other activist groups vow to maintain radical tactics.

A loosely linked network that originated in the U.K. in 2018, Extinction Rebellion has pushed businesses and the government to take action on the climate crisis with eye-catching but non-violent acts of civil disobedience that have led to mass arrests.   

XR, as it is also known, has spawned more radical groups such as Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil, whose recent stunts include throwing soup at the glass covering Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery.

But in a surprise twist on New Year’s Eve, Extinction Rebellion announced in a post: “We quit.”It said it was trying a different approach and would “temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic.” 

Spokeswoman Marijn van de Geer concurred with an interviewer’s suggestion on a television chat show that the “tactics have alienated the public.”

“We’ve listened to the public. They say over and over again, ‘We support what you stand for but we don’t like how you do it,’” she said this week.

Other related groups expressed solidarity but vowed to keep up disruptive tactics.

Just Stop Oil, which wants a halt to new oil and gas projects and has blocked busy roads for hours by climbing onto gantries, responded by saying: “We must move from disobedience into civil resistance.”

Animal Rebellion, which has freed laboratory test dogs and spilled milk in supermarkets, said it was “committed to continuing its nonviolent actions, whether that involves disruption or not.”

Extinction Rebellion’s shift in tactics appears to be “a way of trying to engage more people with less risky but still radical activism”, Oscar Berglund, a lecturer at the University of Bristol who researches climate change activism, told AFP.

UK, Climate activists,

ARTS & LIFE Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

    Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

  2. Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100

    Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100

  3. Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

    Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

  4. Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

    Fishermen hunt endangered 2-ton basking shark

  5. Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas

    Illegal structures invade living spaces of carettas
Recommended
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
Digging for gold inside an Epiphany cake

Digging for gold inside an Epiphany cake
Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100

Half of world’s glaciers expected to vanish by 2100
Hittite history to open to the world with digital library

Hittite history to open to the world with digital library
A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Called Otto’

A grumpy Tom Hanks stars in ‘A Man Called Otto’
UK, Greece close to agreeing deal to return Parthenon Marbles

UK, Greece close to agreeing deal to return Parthenon Marbles
WORLD In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

Türkiye on its way to become energy hub: Minister

The natural gas deal with Bulgaria is a step forward in Türkiye’s efforts to become an energy hub, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.