Ukrainian war once again revealed EU needs Türkiye: Turkish FM

  • August 08 2022 15:20:44

ANKARA
The Ukrainian war has enabled EU countries to reopen their eyes to the realities of the world, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said, stressing that European security needs Türkiye, and therefore, Ankara has set focus on Europe again.

“Türkiye, as a part of Europe, has a responsibility to contribute to the security of the continent,” he said on Aug. 8, addressing the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference.

Irregular migration crisis, energy crisis, security crisis, and climate crisis are now deeply shaking Europe, he said, adding: “As a European power, we are again turning our attention to Europe in this difficult period of the continent. Our continent needs it.”

“Security is like breathing: You only realize its importance when you feel its absence. That’s why European security needs Türkiye,” Çavuşoğlu said.

The minister reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to EU membership and said the country “will pursue constructive policies to improve cooperation and dialogue in all fields.”

The minister underlined that the changing dynamics in the Middle East prompted the countries of the region to cooperate more closely.

Türkiye started a new era of cooperation with a positive agenda in our relations with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and Ankara hopes to catch this positive momentum with Egypt as well, he said.

Türkiye’s strong support for the Palestinian cause continues, the minister said. The Israeli attacks on Gaza and the attempts of Israeli fanatic Jewish groups to enter the Masjid al-Aqsa are unacceptable, Çavuşoğlu said. “No reason can excuse the killing of innocent people, especially 5-year-old girls like our Ala Abdullah baby. We strongly condemn this aggression of Israel and want these provocative policies to end as soon as possible,” he stated.

Türkiye’s dialogue with Israel allows it to directly convey its sensitivities regarding Palestine, the minister added.

Türkiye has recently started to develop a “meaningful dialogue” with its NATO ally, the United States, not only in bilateral relations but also in many regional and global issues, Çavuşoğlu said.

“However, unfortunately, we have not yet seen the satisfactory steps we expect from the U.S. regarding PKK/PYD/YPG, FETÖ and unilateral sanctions,” he added.

The ambassadors of Türkiye serving both at home and abroad met in Ankara for the 13th Ambassadors Conference. This year the conference has the theme “Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy in 2023 and Beyond.”

