Ukrainian, Russian strikes leave four dead

Ukrainian, Russian strikes leave four dead

KIEV
Ukrainian, Russian strikes leave four dead

A Ukrainian drone attack on April 28 killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, local authorities said, while a Russian attack killed one in central Ukraine.

A major oil refinery in southern Russia was also set ablaze, triggering a local state of emergency as thick black smoke billowed over the coastal town of Tuapse.

"Three civilians were killed following drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces," Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that three others were wounded.

The drones targeted a car, killing a man and a vehicle in another area where a man and a woman died, he said.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been regularly bombing Ukraine, especially key infrastructure sites.

Russian attacks killed a 40-year-old man and wounded five more in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig, the head of the wider Dnipropetrovsk region wrote on social media.

Kyiv says its attacks are mainly targeting Russian energy infrastructure to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its military.

The Tuapse oil terminal on Russia's southern Black Sea coast has been hit multiple times in recent weeks.

A fire raged at the site for several days last week after a Ukrainian drone attack, causing what locals called "oil rain" to fall from the sky.

Authorities ordered people to limit outdoor activity and close their windows as thick black streaks were left across the street, on animals and vehicles after the rain.

war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Panama Canal reaffirms neutrality amid Mideast war

Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

    Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

  2. Billion-dollar energy deals signal US push into Balkans

    Billion-dollar energy deals signal US push into Balkans

  3. Don't 'loot a charity': Musk takes stand against OpenAI

    Don't 'loot a charity': Musk takes stand against OpenAI

  4. Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

    Gold loses lustre on Middle East war

  5. Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026

    Turkish universities rank third in THE Asia 2026
Recommended
Youd be speaking French: King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner
Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’

Trump claims Iran wants US to open Strait of Hormuz ‘as soon as possible’
Gunman opens fire in Greek capital, wounding several people

Gunman opens fire in Greek capital, wounding several people
Mexico captures top ally of drug kingpin El Mencho

Mexico captures top ally of drug kingpin 'El Mencho'
Man charged with attempt to assassinate Trump

Man charged with attempt to assassinate Trump
Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta

Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta
Ukraine slams Israel over shipments of grain stolen by Russia

Ukraine slams Israel over shipments of grain 'stolen' by Russia
WORLD Youd be speaking French: King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

King Charles III gave U.S. President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at a White House state dinner on Tuesday when he joked that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

ECONOMY Panama Canal reaffirms neutrality amid Mideast war

Panama Canal reaffirms 'neutrality' amid Mideast war

Panama reaffirmed on Tuesday the "neutrality" of its canal and the "need to preserve" maritime transit routes amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during the Middle East war.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe sacks coach Tedesco after derby loss

Fenerbahçe dismissed coach Domenico Tedesco on April 27 night, just 24 hours after a 3-0 loss to archrival Galatasaray effectively ended the club's hopes of a first league title in over a decade.
﻿